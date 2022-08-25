Jeneq Management LP Buys New Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vimeo by 4,988.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,842. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Vimeo Profile

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

