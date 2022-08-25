Jeneq Management LP Buys New Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,615. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $22.75. 43,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,073. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.