Jeneq Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,400 Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Domo makes up about 0.1% of Jeneq Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 153.2% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 2,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,438. The company has a market cap of $917.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.48. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.