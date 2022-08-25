Jeneq Management LP Acquires New Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Squarespace by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of Squarespace stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.13. 4,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,950. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 515,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 551,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,081 shares of company stock worth $11,853,481 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

