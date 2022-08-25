JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Scott A. Estes Purchases 10,000 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Estes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JBGS opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $31.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $336,316,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,621,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,805,000 after buying an additional 349,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,044,000 after buying an additional 1,481,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after buying an additional 692,889 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,636,000 after buying an additional 285,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

