Jade Currency Price Hits $0.0036 (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Jade Currency has a market capitalization of $191,140.08 and $491.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jade Currency has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00766251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016025 BTC.
Jade Currency Profile
Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com.
Buying and Selling Jade Currency
