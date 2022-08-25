J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-5% yr/yr to ~$8.32-8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.29 billion.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5 %

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.36. The company had a trading volume of 24,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,370. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.92.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 149.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,305 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

