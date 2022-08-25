J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27, RTT News reports. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY23 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

