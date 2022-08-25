Island Coin (ISLE) Tops One Day Volume of $34.00

Island Coin (ISLE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Island Coin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Island Coin has a total market cap of $31,682.59 and approximately $34.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Island Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00766966 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016180 BTC.
Island Coin Coin Profile
Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,948,781,038,002 coins. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin.
Buying and Selling Island Coin
