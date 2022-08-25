iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.69. 36,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,155. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day moving average is $119.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

