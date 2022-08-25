iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,096.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.20.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

