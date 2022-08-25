iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $90.06 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.