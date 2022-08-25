iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,115,000. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,691,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.08. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

