iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the July 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UAE traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,347. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI UAE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAE. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.