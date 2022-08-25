iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the July 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ UAE traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,347. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI UAE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF
