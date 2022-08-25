iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Shares Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 366.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDO. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,137,000.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.