iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,459 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

EUFN opened at $15.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $21.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.



iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.



