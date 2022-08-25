iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTJ. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 381,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
