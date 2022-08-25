iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $101.68. 135,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average is $104.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

