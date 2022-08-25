iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP lowered its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP owned about 0.07% of iRobot worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Performance

IRBT stock remained flat at $59.16 during trading on Thursday. 12,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,677. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.43. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $98.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities lowered iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on iRobot to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

