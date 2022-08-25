IQeon (IQN) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

IQeon (IQN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. IQeon has a market cap of $2.40 million and $48,659.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,635.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003773 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00129607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077200 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IQeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.