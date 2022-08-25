IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading Down 0.8%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23.

Institutional Trading of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 199,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. IQ Healthy Hearts ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of New York Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. New York Life Insurance Co. owned about 79.62% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.