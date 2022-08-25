IOI Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, IOI Token has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. IOI Token has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $1.01 million worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOI Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,473.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00128817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00080188 BTC.

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI Token (CRYPTO:IOI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOI Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.