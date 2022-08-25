Investment Management of Virginia LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $207.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.