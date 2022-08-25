Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

