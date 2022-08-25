Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 47,090 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,090 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,518,000 after acquiring an additional 160,013 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,998,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,349,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 341,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after buying an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after buying an additional 266,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of INT stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

