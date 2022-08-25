Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 137.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,878 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,933,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $210,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,386 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 752.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,005,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,508,000 after purchasing an additional 887,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $110.52 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

