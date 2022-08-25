Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,729,000 after acquiring an additional 947,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

