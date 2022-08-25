Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 509,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,235,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 506,174 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 202,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 49,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

