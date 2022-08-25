Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys New Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,341,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 43,617.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 666,040 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 425,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.80.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV opened at $493.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.44. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

