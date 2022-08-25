Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.61. 631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 46,158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the second quarter worth about $177,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

