Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PXI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,745. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

