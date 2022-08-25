Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
PXI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,745. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $53.05.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)
