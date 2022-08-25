Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 334.1% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMQ stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,491. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,793,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,298,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $886,000.

