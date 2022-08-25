Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 60,500.0% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 60,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,474,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,065,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $815,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $249,000.

