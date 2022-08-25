Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Holdings Lifted by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,953. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

