Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.469-2.509 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion. Intuit also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

INTU stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $464.99. The stock had a trading volume of 98,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $575.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

