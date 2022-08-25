Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intuit updated its Q1 guidance to $1.14-1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $465.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Intuit by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.44.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

