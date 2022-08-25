Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Trading Down 8.4%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) shares were down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.61. Approximately 1,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 256 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Intrum AB (publ) Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

