Intrua Financial LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 16.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

GTY opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Getty Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.