Intrua Financial LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TU. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

TELUS Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.