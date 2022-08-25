Intrua Financial LLC Raises Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,979 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,000,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 36,703 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 133.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.