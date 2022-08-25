Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $90.06 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

