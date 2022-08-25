Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,473,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 576,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,797,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.1 %

CAH opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

