Intrua Financial LLC Has $268,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.55 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

