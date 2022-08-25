Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,976 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up 1.8% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $70,879,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,303,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 913,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 101,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 347,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 63,690 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.32. 8,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,177. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

