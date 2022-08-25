Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,620 Shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 99,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 411,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 89,540 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

RNRG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. 6,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,528. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

