Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 548.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the quarter. Atento accounts for about 2.0% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atento were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atento Stock Performance

Shares of ATTO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.46. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,983. Atento S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atento S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

