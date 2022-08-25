Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,219,112,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,149,000 after purchasing an additional 779,598 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,501,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,456,000 after purchasing an additional 750,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after purchasing an additional 647,092 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

NASDAQ REG traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

