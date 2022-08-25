Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of REG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.52. 2,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,853. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

