Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,247 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 1.6% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.12. 12,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,225. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.