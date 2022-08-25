Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Buys 646,015 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 753.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,015 shares during the period. Conduent makes up about 2.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Conduent worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 4.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 106,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 18.9% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 124,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Conduent by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Conduent Trading Up 2.1 %

Conduent stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 17,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $938.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Conduent had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 47,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,775.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 47,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,775.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 47,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,975.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Stories

